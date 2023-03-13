San Antonio Zoo highlights popular hippo with 2023 Fiesta metal

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is getting into the Fiesta mood as it unveiled its 2023 Fiesta medal on Monday, highlighting one of its very own members.

Timothy, the zoo’s popular hippo, was the inspiration for this year’s festive design, a news release said.

Beloved by many, with a following of 13,000 on Facebook and nearly 5,500 on Twitter, some could regard Timothy as a social media icon.

Big butt. Bigger heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2HCAt3LDj — Timothy The Hippo 🦛 (@TimothyTheHippo) October 6, 2022

It’s no wonder the San Antonio hippo took the spotlight with this year’s 2023 Fiesta medal.

“San Antonio Zoo’s world famous hippo, Timothy, is once again the star of the show,” said a post from the Facebook page “Timothy The Hippo.”

The medal depicts a grinning Timothy surrounded by brightly colored Fiesta flowers.

Those interested in purchasing this year’s medal can do so at any zoo gift shop, the Train Depot in Brackenridge Park at 3903 N. St Mary’s St., and online while supplies last now through Fiesta.

READ ALSO: