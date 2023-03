Help name the San Antonio Zoo’s newest sloth pups

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is asking for the community’s help to name its newest residents.

Male and female Linnaeus two-fingered sloth pups have just been born.

With a donation of $5 per vote, you can help the zoo select a male and female name from the options nominated by the Zoo Crew.

Participants can vote as many times as they wish. You can vote here.

Check back on March 28 for the results.

You can find more updates about San Antonio Zoo’s happenings online.

READ ALSO: