World’s biggest bounce house returns to San Antonio area this spring

HELOTES, Texas – One of the world’s biggest bounce houses is returning to San Antonio this April.

Big Bounce America’s bounce house is bigger than ever covering 16,000 square feet, according to the company’s website — that’s almost 2,500 square feet larger than the current Guinness World Record inflatable castle.

“We’ve got basketball hoops for those big-air slam-dunks, climbing towers that reach to the sky, a giant slide that takes you outside the main structure and lands you into a ball pit, over-sized couches and chairs for you to chill on and even a 20ft tall, multi-colored rabbit,” the website says.

There are also 32-foot candy-colored turrets.

Ticket prices vary for different age groups and start at $22 for toddlers.

Sessions last three hours per ticket and include a dedicated time slot and unlimited access to all the inflatables.

Big Bounce America will return April 8, 9 and 14-16 at the Helotes Festival Association grounds, located at 12210 Leslie Road, near Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

