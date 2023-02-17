Celebrate spring at the San Antonio Zoo with Blooms, Bees, and Butterflies festival

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo invites guests to celebrate the upcoming spring season at its two-month-long Blooms, Bees, and Butterflies festival.

From March 1 through May 26, the zoo will have dance parties, craft stations, and educational performances.

Festive glass sculptures of butterflies and bees will also be sprinkled throughout the park, honoring wildlife species found in Texas.

“Spring is almost upon, and the zoo is buzzing with new attractions and beautiful scenery this season,” said CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “The plants, animals, and pollinators thrive at this time of year, and the zoo is the perfect place to see that harmony come together.”

San Antonio Zoo is home to over one thousand plant and animal species ranging from extinct in the wild to natives of Texas, a news release said.

I encourage everyone to visit us and connect with nature in our incredible ecosystem of plants, bugs, and animals,” said Morrow.

The zoo will also hold a Spring Break event from March 11-19, offering guests extended hours, music, food, and games.

More information about spring zoo events can be found online.

