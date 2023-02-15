Sea Life San Antonio is searching for Junior Ranger Program members

Sea Life San Antonio is searching for members to join its Junior Ranger Program

SAN ANTONIO – Sea Life San Antonio is inviting kids ages 6-12 with a passion for conservation and protecting the oceans to apply to join its Junior Rangers Program.

The Sea Life San Antonio Junior Ranger Program helps spread preservation messages to the community and gets the next generation of kids excited about sustainability and marine wildlife, a news release said.

The application entails a few essay-style questions explaining why conservation is important to kids and why they want to be a part of the program.

As part of the program, the Junior Rangers will visit the Aquarium annually and participate in exclusive activities and behind-the-scenes events.

Each Junior Ranger will receive two free annual membership passes and a shirt.

Those interested can submit their application online. The deadline for entries is Friday, Feb. 17.

Sea Life San Antonio is searching for members to join its Junior Ranger Program

