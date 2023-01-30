Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program

A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said.

Offered twice a year, the program provides participants with leadership and team-building skills that are designed to help them gain confidence and competence.

“It was an amazing opportunity and experience,” said Polk. “I enjoyed meeting people and bettering myself both in my leadership qualities and as a person.”

Polk comes from a military family and is working to expand the program throughout the Comal ISD district.

“Since participating in the leadership program at West Point, I have had a better sense of self,” said Polk. “I’ve been able to plan better and not miss anything. I’m very involved, so being able to communicate and manage my time has really helped me.”

She will continue honing her skills in leadership programs at the University of Texas at San Antonio throughout 2023, a news release said.

“Leadership is not just about what position you are in but what you do there, and what you do with the people around you,” said Polk

READ ALSO: