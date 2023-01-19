The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is holding auditions for Sleeping Beauty show

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is looking for dancers, actors, and vocalists for their upcoming spring performance of Sleeping Beauty.

Auditions for the show will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Dance Center of San Antonio at 126 W. Rector.

All dancers, gymnasts, actors, and vocalists ages 3-19, including those with special needs, are invited to register for an audition time online, a release said.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is holding auditions for Sleeping Beauty show (The Children's Ballet of San Antonio)

Sleeping Beauty will be performed on May 12 and 13 at The Majestic Theatre.

All artists will be cast in roles that showcase and highlight their individual talents and strengths, a release said.

Audition times (may be adjusted closer to the date) :

Musicians: 12:00 - 12:30 p.m.

Special Needs: 12:00 - 12:30 p.m.

Female Dancers Age 3-5: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Actors, age 6+: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

Gymnasts, age 6+: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Vocalists, age 6+: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m.

Female Dancers ages 9-11 (Ballet/Jazz/Contemp/Hip-hop): 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Male Dancers 3-11 (Ballet/Jazz/Contemp/Hip-Hop): 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Female & Male Dancers Ages 12+ Tap & Folklorico: 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Female Dancers Ages 6-8 (Ballet/Jazz/Contemp/Hip-hop): 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Male Dancers 12+ (Ballet/Jazz/Contemp/Hip-hop): 3:30 - 5:00 p.m.

Female Dancers Ages 12+ Ballet/Jazz/Contemp/Hip-hop**: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Dancers Ages 3-11 Tap & Folklorico: 4:30 - 5:00 p.m.

