Canyon Lake student makes history, wins $10K scholarship from SA Stock Show & Rodeo contest

SAN ANTONIO – A student has won a $10,000 scholarship from the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Art Contest, the first from Canyon Lake High School.

Baten Evans’ “Rodeo Metal Rooster” sculpture won this year’s annual art competition.

The contest required artists to submit western art that represented the heritage, lifestyle, and landscape of the American West, both historical and present day, a news release said.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to win the $10,000 scholarship,” said Evans, a senior. “I’m trying very hard to earn scholarships to help pay for college. This competition helped me earn a little closer to my goal of funding my college degree. I want to thank everyone, including the sponsors who helped make this happen for me. It means a lot.”

The competition was open to South Central Texas high school students ages 14 to 18, and there were more than 430 art entries in 12 categories, officials said.

Baten Evans and Emily Ingram from Smithson Valley High School (Comal ISD)

Two other Comal ISD students received top 25 ribbons in the Western Art Contest, including Sydney Jackson, a student from Canyon Lake High School, and Emily Ingram, a Smithson Valley High School student.

Jackson’s clay entry was titled “Curious Jack Rabbit,” and Ingram’s graphite entry was titled “Horsing Around.”

