Briscoe Western Art Museum’s annual event celebrating art and wildlife returns after 4-year hiatus

Free event on Jan. 21 will offer crafts, storytelling and food

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Briscoe Western Art Museum is hosting an event celebrating art, culture, and wildlife (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

SAN ANTONIO – After being on hiatus since 2019, the Briscoe Art Museum’s Wild West Wildlife Festival is finally returning.

The free community-centered event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Briscoe Western Art Museum at 210 W Market St.

Attendees can expect arts and crafts, interactions with wildlife, hands-on demonstrations, educational storytelling, balloon animals, sun prints, face painting, and opportunities to view current exhibitions.

According the museum’s site, the event celebrates wildlife and inspires everyone to explore nature around them.

You can find more information concerning the event online.

