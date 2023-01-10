SeaWorld to host a six-week Mardi Gras celebration with New Orleans food, Sesame Street parade

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld is kicking off its celebratory Mardi Gras event this month.
The six-week New Orleans-style affair will begin the weekend of Jan.14 and go through Feb. 26 at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.
Guests can expect jugglers, acrobats, live music, food, and beverages at the carnival-style event.
Food choices include pork jambalaya, crispy fried shrimp PO-boys with remoulade sauce, andouille skewers with rice, and beignets, a release stated.
Beverages include the Hurricane, a tasty frozen Daiquiri, and the signature Carnival Cocktail crafted from vodka, blue curacao, peach schnapps, and melon liquor.
All drinks will be served in a SeaWorld Mardi Gras hurricane-style souvenir cup.
The Sesame Street Mardis Gras Parade will feature Sesame Street characters dressed up and dancing to music on festively decorated floats.
