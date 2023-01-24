59º

San Antonio high school senior named finalist in renowned science competition

Hannah Guan’s project is designed to help researchers understand the process of aging

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

A San Antonio high school student has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Regeneron and Society for Science Talent Search.

Hannah Guan from BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus was one of 40 finalists chosen to progress in the renowned science and math competition, which rewards young scientists and focuses on various topics.

Guan created a multi-dimensional interpretable interaction network, which models how an individual’s health evolves with age and what variables are most responsible for changes in health.

Her network is designed to help researchers better understand the dynamic process of aging, a news release said.

“We are thrilled to welcome this inspiring and highly talented class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science and executive publisher for Science News. “I am certain these extraordinary students will be following in the footsteps of our many accomplished alumni who are at the forefront of breakthrough discoveries.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

