‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’ exhibit will be on display at Witte Museum

‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’ exhibit will be on display at the Witte Museum this February

SAN ANTONIO – The Witte Museum is hosting the Field Museum in Chicago’s ‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’ exhibit this month.

The exhibit can be seen from Feb. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Kathleen and Curtis Gunn Gallery at the Witte Museum. Guests can see full-scale models of recently discovered dinosaurs, examine real Antarctic fossils and learn how the land changed to become the polar continent we know today.

“The enormity and exotic nature of the discovery of dinosaurs in the now-fossilized forests of Antarctica is exciting to comprehend,” said Witte Museum President and CEO Marise McDermott. “Antarctic Dinosaurs” is a spectacular exhibition that reveals breathtaking evidence of Earth’s past. Now we all wonder what else is out there to explore and discover!”

Tickets for “Antarctic Dinosaurs” can be reserved online. There is a $6 surcharge in addition to Museum Admission.

‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’ exhibit will be on display at the Witte Museum this February (Witte Museum)

READ ALSO: