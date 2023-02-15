Briscoe Western Art Museum offers family events focused on Black history through February

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Western Art Museum is hosting events centered around the Black history of the West.

Programs put on throughout February are aimed at helping children understand Black Americans’ roles in the West throughout history, a news release said.

Full list of events below:

Full STEAM Ahead - Gather Around the Campfire: The Briscoe’s education series “Full STEAM Ahead” helps learners of all ages understand more about the American West by engaging in hands-on science, technology, and mathematic learning experiences. Each activity ties back to Briscoe’s art and artifacts, bringing the West to life in a new way. The event will be from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers: Families will have the opportunity to learn about the history of Buffalo soldiers from Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association members through a short presentation followed by the sharing of artifacts. The event will be from 2 - 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Trades of the West: The Art of Taxidermy: Hear from taxidermist Casey Delano Chacon as he discusses how South Texas' unique environment and abundance of wild game make the San Antonio area an ideal location for hunters and game conservation. Visitors can learn how hunting and conservation are intertwined and the skill involved in taxidermy through a live demonstration. The event will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Pre-registration is encouraged online

All programs are included with museum admission. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Active duty members of the military also receive free admission, while active duty family members and retired members of the military receive discounted admission.

More information about the events can be found online.

