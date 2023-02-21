Jacob’s Well area needs ‘significant rainfall’ in order to reopen for swimming in 2023

Jacob's Well, after running dry for only the fourth time in recorded history, will be closed to public swimming for the remainder of 2022.

WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of the most popular swimming holes in Texas could be closed for a second year in a row after the second driest year on record.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley was closed for swimming during the 2022 season and it appears that will continue in 2023.

“We still need significant rainfall to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well,” Hays County officials said in a statement.

This is only the fourth time in recorded history that the area has run dry, the Hays County Parks Department said last year.

“The two Lower Trinity Aquifer wells showed a 15-20 foot decline compared to last year’s water levels,” WimberlyWatershed.org reported last August.

Under normal conditions, Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer, which comes from an extensive underground cave system, according to Hays County Parks officials.

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep and the main cavern length is 4,341 feet in length.

“The park remains open for hiking and viewing the spring,” Hays County officials said.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area remains open for hiking, geocaching and other activities.

For more information call 512-214-4593, email parks@co.hays.tx.us or visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area Facebook page.

There is no fee to enter the natural area. During peak hours, Jacob’s Well Natural Area may reach capacity and visitors will be turned away.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is located approximately 10 minutes outside of downtown Wimberley at 1699 Mt. Sharp Road.

Jacob's Well Natural Area in Hays County. (KSAT 12)

