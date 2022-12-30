2022 RECAP: A look back at weather records set in San Antonio this year

2022 ended up being over 20" below the average annual rainfall amount.

And just like that, another year has come and gone!

South Central Texas experienced our share of weather events this year, including the March tornado outbreak and the West Texas earthquake that was felt all the way here in San Antonio in November.

However, it’s safe to say that our lack of rainfall and warmer-than-average temperatures were at the forefront of our local weather conditions this year, especially earlier this summer.

So as we get ready to flip the calendar over to 2023, let’s take a look back at the records we set this past year in San Antonio:

SECOND DRIEST YEAR ON RECORD

It’s no secret that 2022 wasn’t particularly kind to us in the rainfall department. Overall, San Antonio only officially picked up 11.51″ of rain, making this year the second driest on record behind 1917 when only 10.11″ was recorded.

Here’s a breakdown of much rainfall was observed each month:

Month Total Rainfall (recorded at SA International) January 0.32″ February 1.74″ March 0.32″ April 1.24″ May 0.86″ -- 10th driest on record June 0.63″ July 0.01″ -- Tied for the 2nd driest on record August 2.10″ September 0.98″ October 1.05″ November 1.79″ December 0.47″ TOTAL: 11.51 -- 2nd driest year on record

NUMBER OF 100°+ DAYS - SECOND PLACE

This past summer brought hotter-than-average temperatures to South Central Texas, with a total number of 58 days where our high temperature reached 100° or higher.

That marks the second highest number of 100°+ days that we’ve seen in a given year, following 2009 when we had 59 triple digit days.

NUMBER OF 90°+ DAYS - TIED FOR FIRST

The number of 90°+ days found this year also claims a spot in the record books.

Overall, San Antonio officially recorded 155 days where our high temperature reached at least 90°.

This number ties 2011 for the highest number of 90°+ days on record in a given year.

HOTTEST MONTHLY RECORDS

In theme with those unseasonably warm temperatures, several months out of the year ended up snagging a spot for one of the warmest on record.

Here’s a breakdown of San Antonio’s temperatures over the past year:

Month Average Temperature Lowest Temperature Highest Temperature January 50.4° 26° 79° February 50.1° 21° 85° March 61.9° 26° 91° April 74.3° -- 5th warmest on record 44° 98° May 83.0° -- warmest on record 59° 101° June 87.7° -- warmest on record 69° 105° July 89.8° -- warmest on record 74° 107° August 86.8° 74° 103° September 82.5° -- 9th warmest on record 60° 97° October 72.3° 46° 94° November 60.3° 38° 88° December 55° (as of 12/30/22) 16° 81°

Fun fact: The highest heat index value recorded in San Antonio this summer was 108° on July 12, and the lowest wind chill value recorded was 0° on Dec. 23.

The lack of rainfall and heat were big contributors to the drought conditions that we’ve experienced and still have in place across a good portion of South Central Texas heading into the new year.

The last drought monitor of 2022 for South Central Texas continues to show drought conditions across the majority of the area.

La Niña conditions are forecasted to persist through the winter months, meaning drier and warmer-than-average conditions will likely be found when we tally up the numbers at the end of February 2023. We’ll keep eyes on it!