San Antonio’s top 5 weather events of 2022

Here's a look at the top 5 weather events of 2022 for San Antonio

It’s that time of year, again. We’ve compiled our list and here are the top 5 weather events of 2022.

Number 5: WEST TEXAS EARTHQUAKE

It may have been 350 miles away, but we felt it in San Antonio.

Centered near the small West Texas town of Mentone, the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was the third strongest in Texas history!

Those in high-rise buildings in San Antonio reported feeling the quake.

Number 4: HURRICANE IAN

You’re probably thinking... that didn’t happen in San Antonio!

True, but it was noteworthy because Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States mainland.

Its effects were far-reaching and garnered a response from around the country, including San Antonio.

Our own Adam Caskey traveled to Florida to help repair his in-laws house and reported on the destruction.

NUMBER 3: EXTREME HEAT

If you’re rolling your eyes right now, I get it.... we live in South Texas.

But 2022 was next-level with temperatures, especially in the months of May, June, July and August.

We came up just one day shy of setting the record for the most 100-degree days in a year, after hitting 107° on July 11, and spending a record amount of consecutive hours above 80° in July.

Number of 100° days at San Antonio Int'l airport in 2022 (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NUMBER 2: TORNADO OUTBREAK

This was one of the bigger outbreaks of tornadoes in Central Texas history.

On the afternoon of March 21, numerous tornadoes touched down from just east of San Antonio to north along Interstate 35 and around the Austin area.

We were in the KSAT Storm Chaser that day following an EF-2 tornado that would do quite a bit of damage near Kingsbury.

A homeowner near Luling is picking up the pieces after a possible tornado tore off a good chunk of his roof.

FINALLY, OUR TOP SPOT GOES TO... AND YOU GUESSED IT: DROUGHT

It was a year for the record books when it comes to lack of rainfall.

The wet stuff was hard to come by all year long, with stretches for weeks during the summer without a drop of rain.

And when we did get rain, it wasn’t much. Exceptional drought has settled in around the area and it’s possible we may end up with the second driest year in San Antonio ever!

