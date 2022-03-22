Tornado leaves behind damage near Kingsbury and Luling

A homeowner near Luling is picking up the pieces after a possible tornado tore off a good chunk of his roof.

Reports of a tornado along and just north of I-10, west of Luling, seemed to be confirmed by damage Monday evening. A home along Woodrow Center Road took on significant damage and lost much of its roof. Thankfully, the homeowners were not home at the time. They spent much of the evening retrieving dry clothes.

“It’s just really sad,” a nearby neighbor told KSAT.

She explained that the house was only two years old. Inside the home, windows were broken and water was pouring in to the living room.

Neighbors jumped in almost immediately to assist. Tractors were brought in to help clear the road in front of the home, which was covered in limbs and debris.

“I’m just here to help the county clean up the roads here. Trees are down, as you can see my neighbor’s house is tore up,” explained Billy Wright. “But we’ll get cleaned up here in a minute. It just happened so fast. I mean, you don’t ever know.”

While this home appeared to see the most damage, downed power lines and debris were also a problem near Stairtown, located along Texas Highway 80. A semi-truck got caught up in the drooping power lines, causing the highway to be shut down for a time.

It appears the tornado may have traveled several miles. The National Weather Service will be busy over the next few days surveying damage and determining the strength of the tornado.

You can view photos of the tornado damage near Kingsbury and Luling down below.

Tornado damage near Kingsbury and Luling. (KSAT)

Tornado damage near Kingsbury and Luling. (KSAT)

Tornado damage near Kingsbury and Luling. (KSAT)

Tornado damage near Kingsbury and Luling. (KSAT)