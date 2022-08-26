Swimming not allowed at Jacob’s Well for the rest of the year, officials say

Jacob's Well, after running dry for only the fourth time in recorded history, will be closed to public swimming for the remainder of 2022.

WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of Texas’ most beloved swimming holes, Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley, will be closed for swimming for the remainder of the year.

Hays County officials said the area still needs significant rainfall to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well.

This is only the fourth time in recorded history that area has run dry, according to the Hays County Parks Department.

Earlier this year, Hays County officials closed the well for swimming due to the threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants and poor visibility.

“When swimming will be allowed again depends on factors beyond our control,” Hays County officials previously said in a press release.

Now swimming won’t be allowed until at least 2023.

All existing reservations will be canceled and refunded automatically throughout the coming weeks for people who booked time slots to swim.

Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer which comes from an extensive underground cave system, according to Hays County Parks officials.

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep and the main cavern length is 4,341 feet in length.

The area remains open for hiking, geocaching and other activities.

For more information call 512-214-4593, email parks@co.hays.tx.us or visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area Facebook page.

There is no fee to enter the natural area. During peak hours, Jacob’s Well Natural Area may reach capacity and visitors will be turned away.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is located approximately 10 minutes outside of downtown Wimberley at 1699 Mt. Sharp Road.

Jacob's Well Natural Area in Hays County. (KSAT 12)

