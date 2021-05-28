Swimming not allowed at Hamilton Pool Preserve for ‘foreseeable future’

TRAVIS COUNTY – It’s bad news for visitors hoping to swim at Hamilton Pool this summer.

Due to falling rocks, Travis County Parks officials will not be allowing swimming for the foreseeable future.

An update on the Hamilton Pool website says rocks have been falling “with increased frequency at many locations in and around the pool” following the big freeze in February.

Hamilton Pool Preserve, which was closed for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is known for its 50-foot waterfall which cascades into a natural swimming hole.

The preserve is located near Austin and is a popular day trip location for people in the San Antonio area.

While hiking the trails and walking along the beach are still allowed, the trail under the cliff that lets visitors walk directly beneath the waterfall is also currently closed because of falling rocks, according to the preserve’s website.

Travis County Parks officials said they are consulting with geologists about the falling rocks hazard.

Reservations are still required for hiking in the area to help keep the nature preserve from overcrowding. Reservations for Hamilton Pool Preserve are being opened to visitors one month at a time “due to uncertainties caused by COVID and other factors,” park officials said on the website.

There are two timeslots per day for reservations and they fill up quickly, especially on the weekends. The morning reservation time slot is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon is from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Pool

There is a $12 fee to reserve a time slot on a designated day but keep in mind each reservation allows a maximum of eight people.

If your group is larger than eight people you will need to make additional reservations. There will be a per-person entrance fee of $8 per adult and $3 per senior to enter the reserve when your group arrives. Children 12 years and younger are free.

Visitors must have cash for the entrance fee, credit and debit cards are not accepted at the entrance.

For more information on Hamilton Pool Preserve, to make a reservation, or to get more information about the fees click here.