Swimming not allowed at Jacob’s Well for ‘foreseeable future,’ officials say

WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of Texas’ most beloved swimming holes, Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley, is off-limits for swimming for the foreseeable future.

Hays County officials said the threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants and poor visibility have made conditions at the spring-fed well unsafe for swimming.

“When swimming will be allowed again depends on factors beyond our control,” Hays County officials said in a press release.

Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer which comes from an extensive underground cave system, according to Hays County Parks officials.

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep and the main cavern length is 4,341 feet in length.

Hays County officials said conditions at the well are monitored daily. Updates on swimming will be provided on the county’s website.

Ad

Anyone who made a swimming reservation can still visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area. Refunds will not be issued.

“Reservations may not be canceled or transferred to a different date once created,” said Hays County officials. “However, given these unusual circumstances, we will be working with individuals who have reservations affected by the closure.”

No further details were provided about what those concessions would be.

The area remains open for hiking, geocaching and other activities.

For more information call 512-214-4593, email parks@co.hays.tx.us or visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area Facebook page.

There is no fee to enter the natural area. During peak hours, Jacob’s Well Natural Area may reach capacity and visitors will be turned away.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is located approximately 10 minutes outside of downtown Wimberley at 1699 Mt. Sharp Road.

Ad

Related: