Kayak, canoe, paddle board rentals available at Woodlawn Lake, Elmendorf Lake this spring

SAN ANTONIO – Canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle board rentals will be coming to Woodlawn Lake and Elmendorf Lake this spring.

An agreement between the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department and The Expedition School will allow residents to rent non-motorized watercraft.

According to a news release, The Expedition School will also offer outdoor structured programming featuring adaptive paddling, health and wellness programs, camps, and professional water safety courses.

“We look forward to seeing people of all abilities kayaking and enjoying outdoor activities at Woodlawn Lake Park and Elmendorf Lake Park,” said Homer Garcia III, director of Parks and Recreation. “The Expedition School is more than a kayak rental vendor, they are community partners and environmental stewards who will provide accessible recreational opportunities and educational programming for our residents.”

The Expedition School has operated in Austin since 2006 and is now expanding to San Antonio.

More information about the rentals will be posted at saparksandrec.com.

