San Antonio Zoo names King, Queen of the Jungle at the Kids Zoo Ball

San Antonio Zoo named the King and Queen of the Jungle at the Kids Zoo Ball

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo named the 2023 King and Queen of the Jungle at their kid-friendly gala, the 5th annual Kids Zoo Ball, last week.

The gala’s theme was “Once Upon a Tail,” and offered a mocktail hour, face painting, a silent auction, dinner, and a presentation of the Jungle Court winners.

This year’s 2023 Kids Zoo Ball Jungle Court:

Queen of the Jungle: Brooklyn R.

King of the Jungle: Diego M.

Princess of the Jungle: Penelope B.

Prince of the Jungle: Campbell C.

Duchess of the Jungle: Evelyn B.

Duke of the Jungle: John R.

Lady of the Jungle: Grace A.

Lord of the Jungle: Everett H.

The annual ball encourages kids to support a cause they are passionate about, teaching philanthropy and community, a news release said.

“Kids Zoo Ball is our kid version of our annual black-tie fundraiser, Zoobilation Ball,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said. “Kids raising funds for the zoo to get a spot on our royal zoo court is helping to secure a future for wildlife, and we hope it instills the importance of philanthropy in the community.”

This year, participants raised over $35,000, which goes to the care of San Antonio Zoo animals, bolsters educational and conservation programming and support the zoo’s overall operations.

You can find more information on upcoming San Antonio Zoo events online.

