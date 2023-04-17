Guide to road closures and parking for Fiesta San Antonio 2023

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride will be available from multiple locations for many Fiesta events, including the Fiesta parades, NIOSA, and the King William Fair. A full schedule and locations can be found on VIA’s website.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta brings tens of thousands of people together in downtown San Antonio every year and that means parking might get a bit tricky.

Fiesta-goers should consider taking public transportation, ride-share, biking or walking to Fiesta events when possible to avoid the parking problem.

Street closures during Fiesta

Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park - Thursday, April 20

Street Closures from April 18 at 7 p.m. to April 21 at 6 a.m. Navarro between Travis and Pecan between Navarro and BroadwayJefferson between Travis and Martin Streets.

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 30

Street Closures from April 18 at noon to May 1 at 5 p.m. San Saba between Dolorosa and Commerce between Santa Rosa and Pecos daily starting at 6 p.m. (weekends starting at noon) Construction in the area has various lane closes on Dolorosa, Commerce and Pecos.

NIOSA at La Villita - Tuesday, April 24 – Friday, April 28

Street Closures from April 22 at 8 a.m. – April 30 at 9 p.m. Presa St between Nueva and Market St. Nueva between S. Alamo and St. Mary’sS. Alamo between Cesar Chavez and Market St (event days only 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.) Construction has S. Alamo reduced to one lane each way between Cesar Chavez and Market St. VIA Park & Ride available

Battle of Flowers Parade - Friday, April 28

King William Fair & Parade - Saturday, April 29

Street Closures from April 28 at 6 a.m. - April 29 at 10 p.m. VIA Park & Ride available

Fiesta Flambeau Parade - Saturday, April 29

Street Closures from April 29 at 4 p.m. - April 30 at 1 a.m. VIA Park & Ride available

Downtown construction will also pose obstacles. A full list of lane closures can be found on the City’s Public Works Department website.

Heads Up: The Downtown Tuesday free parking program will be temporarily suspended for Fiesta on Tuesday, April 25. Event parking rates will apply at all City-operated lots and garages. Regular meter rates will also be in effect.

Need to find a parking garage? The map below can help.

VIA Park & Ride

One option for cheap transportation is VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride, which will be available from multiple locations for many Fiesta events, including the Fiesta parades, NIOSA, and the King William Fair. A full schedule and locations can be found on VIA’s website.

Park & Ride Service fare is $1.30 each way with discounts available for children, seniors, students, and active-duty members of the military. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free.

VIA will offer free soft drink coupons for riders, while supplies last, to the Taste of New Orleans and Oyster Bake events.

