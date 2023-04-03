WATCH: Fiesta Flambeau Parade 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Show me your shoes! The Fiesta Flambeau Parade returns to downtown San Antonio on Saturday, April 29.
The famous, illuminated night parade is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee this year and more than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.
The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.
Ticket prices start at $18.50. Bleacher seat tickets will be sold online at www.flambeau.org.
You can also buy tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau nighttime party, which gives you access to an exclusive KSAT party, assigned grandstand seating to view the parade, tacos, access to on-site restrooms and a cash bar. Plus, your favorite KSAT weather and news friends will be on-site to mingle!
The Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party will take place from 7-8 p.m. on April 29 and will be available to watch or stream on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms.
Coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade will officially take place from 8-11 p.m. on April 29 on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms as well.
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.