WATCH: Fiesta Flambeau Parade 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Show me your shoes! The Fiesta Flambeau Parade returns to downtown San Antonio on Saturday, April 29.

The famous, illuminated night parade is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee this year and more than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Ticket prices start at $18.50. Bleacher seat tickets will be sold online at www.flambeau.org.

You can also buy tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau nighttime party, which gives you access to an exclusive KSAT party, assigned grandstand seating to view the parade, tacos, access to on-site restrooms and a cash bar. Plus, your favorite KSAT weather and news friends will be on-site to mingle! Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free.

The Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party will take place from 7-8 p.m. on April 29 and will be available to watch or stream on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms.

Coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade will officially take place from 8-11 p.m. on April 29 on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms as well.

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: