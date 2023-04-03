WATCH: 2023 Battle of Flowers Parade

Battle of Flowers, the largest parade of Fiesta, is returning to the streets of San Antonio on Friday, April 28.
Colorful floats, marching bands and other parade entries will entertain Fiesta-goers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Battle of Flowers Association released a map of the route, which shows the parade will kick off near San Antonio College, travel down North Main Street and make several turns before ending near Santa Rosa and West Martin Streets.
Battle of Flowers is one of the most famous flower parades in the country and the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women.
The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. There were horse-drawn carriages, bicycles decorated with fresh flowers and floats carrying children dressed as flowers.
If you want to watch the Battle of Flowers parade in person, you can head downtown and find an area to sit along the parade route but there’s also a way to watch with KSAT.
For in-person partying, you can buy tickets for the KSAT Battle of Flowers daytime party. This event will take place at 609 Avenue E. Get your tickets and join KSAT anchors and KSAT Insiders for food, drinks and a great view of the parade.
With each ticket purchase, you’ll get admission to the exclusive KSAT party, assigned grandstand seating to view the parade, tacos, access to on-site restrooms and a cash bar. Plus, your favorite KSAT weather and news friends will be on-site to mingle! Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free.
You can also watch the Battle of Flowers parade coverage on TV or online. Coverage starts at 9 a.m. before the official broadcast begins at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12 TV, in the video player at the top of this article, on KSAT.com, and on KSAT Plus — our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.
Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.