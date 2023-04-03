WATCH: Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people will line the banks of the San Antonio River on Monday, April 24 for the 78th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

The unique floating parade will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will air live on KSAT 12 TV, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus — our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

Fantastic Voyages is the theme for 2023.

“Since the beginning of time, we have been exploring, discovering, and voyaging. From discovering new worlds here on Earth and in the depths of space, to reaching remarkable new frontiers in science and technology. The fantastic voyages of these brave explorers have expanded our universe and radically changed the essence of our lives,” the Texas Cavaliers River Parade website states.

In keeping with the theme, Apollo 16 Astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr. is the celebrity honorary grand marshal. Duke is the youngest person ever to walk on the moon at the age of 36.

Dozens of decorated floats will travel down the San Antonio River. The parade route map shows a starting point at the northern part of the river near the Southwest School of Art.

Tickets are available online, starting at $18 each.

Proceeds from the parade go towards the Cavalier Charitable Foundation which raises money for children’s charities. To date, the foundation has donated more than $10 million to charity, according to Fiesta San Antonio.

