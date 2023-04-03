WATCH: Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people will line the banks of the San Antonio River on Monday, April 24 for the 78th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade.
The unique floating parade will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will air live on KSAT 12 TV, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus — our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.
Fantastic Voyages is the theme for 2023.
“Since the beginning of time, we have been exploring, discovering, and voyaging. From discovering new worlds here on Earth and in the depths of space, to reaching remarkable new frontiers in science and technology. The fantastic voyages of these brave explorers have expanded our universe and radically changed the essence of our lives,” the Texas Cavaliers River Parade website states.
In keeping with the theme, Apollo 16 Astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr. is the celebrity honorary grand marshal. Duke is the youngest person ever to walk on the moon at the age of 36.
Dozens of decorated floats will travel down the San Antonio River. The parade route map shows a starting point at the northern part of the river near the Southwest School of Art.
Tickets are available online, starting at $18 each.
Proceeds from the parade go towards the Cavalier Charitable Foundation which raises money for children’s charities. To date, the foundation has donated more than $10 million to charity, according to Fiesta San Antonio.
Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.