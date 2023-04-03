WATCH: King William Fair Parade 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Fair and parade will return to the streets of the King William Historic District on April 29.

This year’s Parade theme, “A Story About Fiesta,” will showcase the timeline of San Antonio’s Fiesta tradition, which dates back to 1891.

KSAT will be streaming live Fiesta coverage of the parade starting at 9 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

The parade route is 1.5 miles long and lasts approximately 90 minutes, according to the King William Fair organization.

If you plan to attend the event in person, admission is $20 for everyone ages 12 and older. Children ages 11 and younger are free.

Attendees can also pre-purchase BlastPass credits. The BlastPass is the only form of payment for all food, beverage, and Kid’s Kingdom purchases at the Fair.

There will be food and drink booths across 15 residential blocks. The Kids Kingdom area features a variety of creative activities, rides, and entertainment specifically for children and families.

Approximately 35,000 visitors attend King William Fair every year. The King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association, a non-profit organization that works to preserve and protect the oldest residential historic district in Texas and promote the unique cultural heritage of San Antonio, the organization’s website states.

Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: