800 dogs to strut their stuff during Fiesta Pooch Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Costumed pups will be wagging their tails for the friendliest fido Fiesta event — the 24th annual Fiesta Pooch Parade.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon on April 29 at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, located at 250 Viesca Street. Tickets to Fiesta Pooch Parade start at $30.

Nearly 800 dogs will parade around Alamo Heights as they’re cheered on by onlookers, according to the event website.

It’s a family-friendly affair but if you can’t make it in person KSAT will be streaming the event starting at 9:15 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

The 4k Fiesta Pooch Parade raises money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which supports therapy animal teams that provide services to many vulnerable populations in the San Antonio community.

There will be demonstrations of various dog-related activities, rescue groups with adoptable dogs on-site, costume contests, photo opportunities with King Anbarkio and King in Waiting and treats for all the dogs.

Costume contest categories include:

Best in Show

Top Dog

Most Creative

Most Patriotic

Best Fiesta Flair

Best Matched Human and Animal

The costume contest will take place at 8:15 a.m., prior to the parade.

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists so you can plan your parade outfit!

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: