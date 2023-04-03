WATCH: Battle of Flowers Band Festival 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Students from more than 30 local high school bands will join together at the 85th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on April 27. The theme for this year is “Where Fiesta Reigns.”

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the country and offers high school bands a unique opportunity to perform together and encourage their interest in music, according to BattleOfFlowers.org.

The festival, which started in 1937, will take place at Alamo Stadium. Battle of Flowers Band Festival will be streamed live starting at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and YouTube.

There will be a rebroadcast of the Battle of Flowers Band Festival from 2-5 p.m. on April 29 on KSAT 12 and all of KSAT’s digital platforms.

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is a night of musical entertainment with highlights that include Herald Trumpets, parades of bands with colorful flags and twirlers, and feature bands performing their award-winning UIL shows for the crowd.

Top-placing bands and fan favorites are awarded “Celebration of Music” grants to support and encourage the arts in local schools.

At the end of the evening, all the musicians perform together in a spectacular finale set to fireworks.

Check online for a list of participating bands.

If you want to attend in person you can purchase tickets online starting at $7 each. Friendly reminder: Alamo Stadium has a clear bag policy.

