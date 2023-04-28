2023 Battle of Flowers Band Festival winners

Students from more than 30 local high school bands joined together at the 85th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on April 27.

SAN ANTONIO – More than 4,000 marching band students, twirlers and performers put on a spectacular show at Alamo Stadium Thursday evening for the Battle of Flowers Band Festival.

This year 37 area high school bands participated. The theme was “Where Fiesta Reigns.”

Here are the winners:

PARADE OF BANDS

CATEGORY 3A and below FIRST PLACE BAND AWARD: Robert G. Cole High School SECOND PLACE BAND AWARD: Marion High School

CATEGORY 4A FIRST PLACE BAND AWARD: John F. Kennedy High School SECOND PLACE BAND AWARD: Memorial High School

CATEGORY 5A FIRST PLACE BAND AWARD: Pieper High School SECOND PLACE BAND AWARD: Southwest Legacy High School

CATEGORY 6A FIRST PLACE BAND AWARD: Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School SECOND PLACE BAND AWARD: John Paul Stevens High School

Spirit Award Winner Alamo Heights High School

The Chairman’s (formerly People’s Choice) Winner Pieper High School



The Chairman’s award goes to the band that executed the most crowd-pleasing performance during the parade of bands.

Watch the 85th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival below:

