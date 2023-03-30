How you can score a free 2023 KSAT Fiesta medal in April 🎉

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! Looking to snag a 2023 KSAT Fiesta medal?
KSAT medal giveaways will start on April 6 and run through April 27.
We’ve got a list of dates for the medal giveaways but you’ll need to tune in to KSAT to find out where the medal giveaway is each day.
Want to know when to watch to see a medal giveaway announcement? Check out the list below:
Adam Caskey Medal
- Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 6, 13, 17, 25, and 27.
Weather Authority Medal
- Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 14, 18, 19, 21, 26.
SA Live Medal
- Tune in to SA Live on weekdays starting at 1 p.m. from April 13-27 (with the exception of April 24).
Texas Eats Medal
- Tune in to Texas Eats on Saturdays at 10 a.m. from April 8-29
KSAT Medal
- Tune in to GMSA at 6:45 a.m. on April 14, 17-21, and 24-27. (Hint: These will all be H-E-B locations!)
Medals are free and are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.
You can wear your medals at home while you watch all the Fiesta coverage if you can’t party in person!
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.