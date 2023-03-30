How you can score a free 2023 KSAT Fiesta medal in April 🎉

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! Looking to snag a 2023 KSAT Fiesta medal?

KSAT medal giveaways will start on April 6 and run through April 27.

We’ve got a list of dates for the medal giveaways but you’ll need to tune in to KSAT to find out where the medal giveaway is each day.

Want to know when to watch to see a medal giveaway announcement? Check out the list below:

Adam Caskey Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 6, 13, 17, 25, and 27.

Weather Authority Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 14, 18, 19, 21, 26.

SA Live Medal

Tune in to SA Live on weekdays starting at 1 p.m. from April 13-27 (with the exception of April 24).

Texas Eats Medal

Tune in to Texas Eats on Saturdays at 10 a.m. from April 8-29

KSAT Medal

Tune in to GMSA at 6:45 a.m. on April 14, 17-21, and 24-27. (Hint: These will all be H-E-B locations!)

Medals are free and are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

You can wear your medals at home while you watch all the Fiesta coverage if you can’t party in person!

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: