Fiesta User Guide: View the day-by-day event schedule for Fiesta 2023

Can’t fight that Fiesta feeling — it’s time to party, San Antonio! Viva Fiesta!

This year Fiesta will take place from April 20-30 and the 11-day party with a purpose is pulling out all the stops.

KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

🌺 Want to see the parades in person? KSAT is offering exclusive Fiesta tickets for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Make sure you check the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. (Say hi if you see one of them out at Fiesta too!)

KSAT Meteorologist Adam Caskey and KSAT Anchor Myra Arthur (KSAT 12)

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2023:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

🎥

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:

Plan for parking

VIA Park & Ride offers hassle-free transit to major Fiesta events at a cost of $2.50 for a one-way ticket. Discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty members of the military. For service times and locations, click here.

History of Fiesta

Fiesta started in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

Children dressed up as flowers and horse-drawn carriages were adorned with flowers. Parade participants threw blossoms at each other, a tradition that hasn’t been passed down.

The success of the Battle of Flowers Parade led to more events every year, thus Fiesta was born.

Fiesta has been celebrated every year since, except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II and 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1937 Battle of Flowers Parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Fiesta Foodies

Want to know how much Fiesta-goers are chowing down during the 11-day festival? Here’s the breakdown of food consumed, according to the Fiesta Commission:

32,000 Chicken-on-a-Sticks

25,000 Tortillas

15,000 Oysters at Oyster Bake

5,000 Tamales

3,000 Turkey Legs

Here’s what the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes during an average year:

17,000 pounds of beef

11,000 pounds of chicken

3,000 turkey legs

1,000 pounds of guacamole

Chicken on a stick (Deco Pizzeria, KSAT)

Pro Tip: Cash is king at Fiesta events and many events are cash-only. ATMs are sometimes available but lines get long and eating chicken on a stick is more fun than standing in line to get cash.

Fiesta is the largest annual event in San Antonio and generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the community. Roughly 2.5 million people attend the annual celebration, which generates thousands of jobs for locals.

Viva Fiesta! 🎉