Fiesta events for April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo

April 24 is day five of Fiesta San Antonio 2023.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Monday, April 24:

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled “A World of Inspiration,” will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin Jazz and Country Western. There will be delicious food from over 30 food booths. Admission is free.

Air Force Day at the Alamo - Watch demonstrations and performances by US Air Force units. Air Force at the Alamo will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at 300 Alamo Plaza.

105th Annual Pilgrimage to the Alamo - The Pilgrimage to the Alamo began in 1918 as a replacement for the Battle of Flowers Parade, which did not occur that year due to the country being at war. In place of the military, which was not available to participate in the Battle of Flowers Parade, Boy Scouts led the procession to the Alamo. The Pilgrimage to the Alamo is a solemn and silent procession for six blocks, from the Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The pilgrimage will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and start at the Vietnam War Memorial, located at 451 Jefferson Street.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - Thousands of people will line the banks of the San Antonio River for the 78th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade. The unique floating parade will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will air live on KSAT 12 TV , on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus — our free streaming app that works with most smart devices. “Fantastic Voyages” is the theme for 2023. Tickets are available online starting at $18 each.

