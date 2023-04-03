Fiesta events for April 22: Fiesta Castle Hills, All American Canteen, Oyster Bake

SAN ANTONIO – April 22 is day three of Fiesta. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Saturday, April 22:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.
- Walk for Autism - Autism support, awareness & acceptance, resources & support for families and individuals with ASD, expand natural supports and honor those with ASD and parents and caregivers. Go to the Any Baby Can website and sign up for free. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Palo Alto College, located at 1400 W. Villaret Boulevard.
- Fiesta Women & Co-Ed 45th Annual Soccer Tournament - Watch women and co-ed soccer games at this free Fiesta event. There will be food and drinks for spectators. The tournament takes place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive.
- Texas Corvette Association Car Show - The TCA Car Show attracts more than 350 entries ranging from vintage vehicles to exotics. Special guest Doug Fehan of the Corvette Hall of Fame will be on hand for the free event. Texas Corvette Association Car Show will present awards in more than 30 categories. The car show takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Plaza in Boerne, located at 100 N. Main Street.
- OLLU 5K Walk and Run -Our Lady of the Lake University’s annual Confetti 5K Run/Walk will wind participants through the University’s historic campus before taking on the trails of the newly renovated Lake Elmendorf Park. The event costs $35 per person and takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Main Building of OLLU, located at 411 SW 24th Street.
- Zeta Fiesta Track Meet - Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter has hosted the Zeta Fiesta Track Meet since April 1984. The sorority has a history of Zeta Fiesta Track Meet participants receiving the local Mabel Booker Lowery Scholarship at St Philips College. Admission to this event is free. The track meet takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, located at 200 Noblewood Drive.
- Pickles y Sombreros - This is a pickleball social that is open to individuals of all experience levels, ages, and abilities at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports. Admission grants access to a “Pickle Pavilion” where there will be a variety of community resource vendors including the best pickles San Antonio has to offer. There will also be a variety of yard games for individuals of all ages. Admission is $5. The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports, located at 5025 David Edwards Drive.
- Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower show, which will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Woodward House, located at 1717 San Pedro Avenue. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at this historic Fiesta event, which has taken place since 1913.
- Earth Day San Antonio 2023 - Celebrate Earth Day San Antonio 2023 with the San Antonio Parks and Recreation. This fun-filled, free event will feature over 50 environmental organizations. There will be free tree adoptions and musical performances in addition to a farmers market and free fitness classes. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue.
- Fiesta Arts Fair - Fiesta Arts Fair is a two-day, intimate, event that offers art patrons an opportunity to view and purchase contemporary and traditional art and craft. The Fair features approximately 110-115 high-caliber selected national artists and is ranked as one of the top 50 Fine Craft & Art Festivals by Art Fair SourceBook. Admission is $20. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UTSA SW Campus, located at 300 Augusta Street.
- Viva Botanica - Explore 38 acres of nature play fun during this family-friendly Fiesta event that includes hands-on activities, culinary tastings, and music, theater, and dance performances. Viva Botanica takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, located at 555 Funston Place.
- Fiesta Castle Hills - Fiesta Castle Hills is a celebration that brings the Castle Hills and surrounding communities together in celebration of our cultural heritage and raises funds to support non-profit organizations in and around Castle Hills. There will be a petting zoo, food booths, live music and more. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 207 Lemonwood Drive in Castle Hills.
- El Rey Fido Coronation - This dog-friendly event is carried out in true Fiesta spirit with El Rey Fido and the Royal Court dressed in their royal attire. The highlight of the day is the presentation of El Rey Fido (the doggie king and queen) and the canine Royal Court. This event takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hops N Hounds, located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.
- Fiesta Festival - There will be a mini-parade at Fiesta Festival that includes a marching band, Fiesta royalty, San Antonio State Supported Living Center royalty, dancers, cheerleaders and more. Admission is free and there will also be a variety of Fiesta food booths. Fiesta Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Antonio State Supported Living Center, located at 6711 S. New Braunfels Avenue.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- San Jacinto Victory Celebration - Texans are still celebrating their Independence more than 180 years after the Battle of San Jacinto. There is no better way to celebrate freedom than to join the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Heroes Chapter from 10 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza, located at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta - The Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is the only kayaking event on the San Antonio River open to the public. This community-centric event is designed to bring awareness to the beautiful Mission Reach Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation project on the city’s Southside and supports the River Foundation’s mission of stewardship for all 240 miles of the San Antonio River. The cost is $10 per person. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Padre Park, located at 6515 Padre Drive.
- Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow - Enjoy the opportunity to view and participate in the American Indian Culture & Traditions of dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. The Pow Wow promotes tribal traditions, culture and the opportunity for Native People to gather in celebrating their rich heritage with one another. The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio Pavilion, located at One University Way.
- Loteria Para Lideres - Lotería para Líderes is your opportunity to participate in a timeless Mexican tradition while helping raise funds for the No. 1 youth brand in America the Girl Scouts. Attendees will receive a special Loteria-themed Girl Scout Fiesta medal and a box of Girl Scout Cookies. Admission is $10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Estancia del Norte San Antonio, located at 37 NE Loop 410.
- Alamo Plaza Historical Walking Tour - This walking tour will take attendees through 12 locations on Alamo Plaza related to the 1836 Siege of the Alamo. Living Historians will be on hand to explain the significance at each stop along the 1836 compound area. The tour is free and takes place from noon to 1 p.m.
- Fiesta Kings Polo Match - Polo was San Antonio’s 1st professional sport, with many local players in the Polo Hall of Fame. The money raised by the Fiesta Kings Polo Match goes directly to funding children’s riding lessons and underwrites the San Antonio Polo Club’s high school and Trinity University Polo Teams. Tickets are $150. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio Polo Club, located at 490 W. Specht Road.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from noon to midnight. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.
- Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival - Chaparral is a country-fied Fiesta celebrating the music, flavors, and history of south and central Texas with live music, culinary experiences, and activities for all ages. Chaparral Music & Heritage offers interactive animal activities creating up close and personal experiences for children and families in an educational and controlled environment. General admission is free and VIP tickets are available for purchase. The event takes place from noon to midnight at Hemisfair, located at 434 S. Alamo Street.
- JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Open House - The event is an opportunity for JBSA service members to directly connect with San Antonio area community members and show them why JBSA is the No. 1 place to work, train and live. The open house is free to attend and open to the public. The day will kick off with an opening ceremony at noon, followed by museum tours, military demonstrations, and a wide variety of activities for families. The open house takes place from noon to 9:30 p.m. at JBSA - Fort Sam Houston on Harry Wurzbach Road.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from noon-11 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre, located at 3875 N. St. Mary’s Street. The menu will include assorted gumbos, shrimp creole, etouffee, fresh crawfish, boudin, alligator and beignets. There will also be authentic New Orleans-style music like zydeco, cajun, jazz, brass bands and blues. Admission tickets are $17. Kids 10 and under are free.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake - Fiesta Oyster Bake is celebrating its 107th anniversary. This scholarship fundraising music festival features more than 50 bands and entertainment acts and attracts thousands of patrons in an effort to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Oyster Bake takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at St. Mary’s University, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria. Tickets start at $20.
- Chanclas Y Cervezas - Chanclas y Cervezas will feature a variety of games and competitions that will put your chancla-throwing, swinging and decorating skills to the test. This family-friendly event will also feature live entertainment, craft and activity stations, food booths and a throne made of chanclas. The event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at the Greenline, located at 2532 Sidney Brooks Drive.
- The Investiture of King Antonio - King Antonio, one of the longest-standing Fiesta traditions, is a member of the official royalty who reigns over the merriment of Fiesta. King Antonio is selected each year from the ranks of the Texas Cavaliers, a patriotic and civic organization, and his public investiture takes place in front of the Alamo. This event takes place from 6:15-8 p.m. at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil - It’s a masquerade! This is an all-inclusive event with live entertainment and food and drinks. The event features a silent auction with art, experiences and more. Tickets start at $100 per person for early bird general admission. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. at the DoSeum, located at 2800 Broadway Street.
- Fiesta Masquerade Party - There will be music, food, drinks, door prizes and awards for the best costume at the Fiesta Masquerade Party. Tickets are $50. The event takes place at Crown Ridge Banquet Hall, located at 6909 Camp Bullis Road.
- All American Canteen - Uncle Sam wants YOU….to have a great time. Celebrate the big band era with favorite tunes from the 1940s and a delicious dinner. This is an evening of dancing fun while saluting the military heroes past and present who have kept our nation safe. All American Canteen will take place from 7-11 p.m. at Aggie Park, located at 6205 West Avenue. Tickets are $100 each.
- 102nd Patriotic and Historical Ball - Pipers will be piping at this Fiesta Ball. There will be live music and dancing in addition to a silent auction. The first Patriotic and Historical Ball took place in 1919 to honor San Antonio’s military personnel, and the event has continued since. Tickets are $40. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. at the San Fernando Ballroom, located at 231 W. Commerce Street.
