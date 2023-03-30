When, how to watch Fiesta parades and events on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t attend one of your Fiesta favorites in person? KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades.
Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park, 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.