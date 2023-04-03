Fiesta events for April 30: Day in Old Mexico, Festival De Animales

Members of KSAT Insiders joined us for a Fiesta party in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to wrap it up — April 30 is the final day of Fiesta San Antonio 2023. If you haven’t made it to any events in the last ten days, this is your chance to celebrate and get in on the Fiesta fun.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Sunday, April 30:

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

Festival De Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and also educates guests on the animals, culture, and food of Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 pm. at the San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St Mary’s Street.

Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 40 artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk, located at 849 E. Commerce Street.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from noon-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Day in Old Mexico - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican horsemanship as a way of life. This event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at San Antonio Charro Association, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Admission is $20. Children 12 and younger are free.

“MissionFest” Mission San Jose Catholic Church Fiesta Festival - MissionFest ‘23 supports a significant portion of Mission San Jose Catholic Church Yearly budget. There will be country and western music with vendors offering food and drinks. Admission is $10. The event takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at Mission San Jose, located at 701 E. Pyron.

All Veterans Memorial Service - This free event is dedicated to all veterans of America. This solemn program is a salute to the dedication and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served and those who are serving in the U.S. military to protect American freedom. The service takes place from 1-2 p.m. at Vietnam War Memorial, located at 451 Jefferson Street.

Festival De Cascarones - Celebrate the final day of Fiesta San Antonio with Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Festival de Cascarones. It’s the culmination of the city’s most vibrant celebrations of culture and will take place at Texas A&M University-San Antonio from 1-8 p.m. Admission is free.

Annual Fiesta Concert - The San Antonio Symphonic Band will present a community celebration of Fiesta by performing both traditional and new concert band music. The performance will include musical arrangements which celebrate the rich cultural past of the city of San Antonio and the surrounding area, tributes to our military, as well as fun musical arrangements of movies and show tunes. The concert takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, located at 228 South Laredo Street.

Feria de las Flores - Join us in recognizing and honoring Feria de las Flores Queen and all those who made her reign possible. The title of Reina de la Feria de las Flores is bestowed on the candidate that raises the most money for the scholarship program. La Reina de la Feria de las Flores is Rey Feo’s official Queen. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham San Antonio Medical Center NW, located at 4431 Horizon Hill Boulevard.

Praise Dance Celebration - This free event features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups. The celebration will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Carver Community Cultural Center, located at 226 N. Hackberry.

