Fiesta events for April 29: Fiesta Flambeau, King William Fair

SAN ANTONIO – April 29 is the second to last day of Fiesta San Antonio 2023, which means this year’s party with a purpose is about to come to a close.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Saturday, April 29:
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This free event takes place from 2-10 p.m. at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, located at 10 10th Street.
- Fiesta Pooch Parade - Costumed pups will be wagging their tails for the friendliest fido Fiesta event — the 24th annual Fiesta Pooch Parade. The Fiesta Pooch Parade will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, located at 250 Viesca Street. Tickets to Fiesta Pooch Parade start at $30. It’s a family-friendly affair but if you can’t make it in person KSAT will be streaming the event starting at 9:15 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Run to Remember with Beard vs Beans - This is the Eleventh Annual Beard vs. Beans Run to Remember. The event is a “sibling rivalry” fundraising effort, with the brother raising the least amount of money subject to a “punishment”. Most recently this punishment involved the loser walking the entire length of the 410 highway. All proceeds raised benefit the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The cost is $25. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Avenue.
- Fiesta Jazz Band Festival - This is one of the oldest educational jazz festivals in Texas and features more than 25 high school and middle school jazz ensembles. This festival is free and takes place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s University Campus, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.
- Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair - This free event brings together health-minded people to run, walk, and participate in a 5K that supports special needs families through The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society. The mission is to help people with chromosome 18 abnormalities overcome the obstacles they face, so they may lead happy, healthy, and productive lives. The event takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio, located at 7431 Merton Minter.
- SACXS 45th Annual Show and Sale - Cactus and succulent experts offering advice and information at this annual plant-based event. Vendors with thousands of cacti, succulents, and pottery for sale will also be attending. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour and there will be silent auctions for dish garden, pottery, and related cactus and succulent items. Admission is free. The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue.
- Festival De Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and also educates guests on the animals, culture, and food of Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 pm. at the San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St Mary’s Street.
- King William Fair - From Catholic school girls to drag queens to Storm Troopers to hula dancers, the King William Fair Parade has something for everyone. The fair is known as Fiesta’s largest neighborhood block party. King William Fair funds free year-round concerts at Opportunity Home’s Beautify San Antonio Park. If you plan to attend the event in person, admission is $20 for everyone aged 12 and older. Children age 11 and younger are free. KSAT will be streaming live Fiesta coverage of the parade starting at 9 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Top Teens of America Healthy Choice Conference - This free conference is a teen-to-teen roundtable that supports the Pink and Blue Service Project. Covered topics include good health practices, mental health and stress, police protection and drugs. The conference will take place at Second Baptist Church Community Center, located at 3310 E Commerce Street.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.
- United Way’s Kids Festival - This free festival focuses on fun and safe ways to support early childhood development. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copernicus Park, located at 5033 Lord Road. There will be dozens of vendors and live music.
- Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 40 artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk, located at 849 E. Commerce Street.
- “MissionFest” Mission San Jose Catholic Church Fiesta Festival - MissionFest ‘23 supports a significant portion of Mission San Jose Catholic Church Yearly budget. There will be country and western music with vendors offering food and drinks. Admission is $10. The event takes place from noon to 11 p.m.
- 2023 Fiesta De Los Spurs Run - 2023 marks the 2nd annual Fiesta De Los Spurs Run. There are opportunities to win both exclusive prizes and Spurs merchandise. There will be a post-run event at Pinkerton’s where runners will have free food and beverages. There will be a costume contest and participants will be able to win exclusive prizes. Tickets are $35. The event takes place from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Legacy Park, located at 103 W. Houston Street.
- Fiesta Flambeau Parade - The famous, illuminated night parade is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee this year and more than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV. Ticket prices start at $18.50. Bleacher seat tickets will be sold online at www.flambeau.org. You can also buy tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau nighttime party, which gives you access to an exclusive KSAT party, assigned grandstand seating to view the parade, tacos, access to on-site restrooms and a cash bar. The Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party will take place from 7-8 p.m. and will be available to watch or stream on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms. Coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade will officially take place from 8-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 and all of our digital platforms as well. If you attend in person - the parade will take place from 7:15 to 11:30 p.m.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.
Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists before you attend any Fiesta events!
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.