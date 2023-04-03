Fiesta events for April 29: Fiesta Flambeau, King William Fair

SAN ANTONIO – April 29 is the second to last day of Fiesta San Antonio 2023, which means this year’s party with a purpose is about to come to a close.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Saturday, April 29:

Fiesta Pooch Parade (KSAT 12)

Run to Remember with Beard vs Beans - This is the Eleventh Annual Beard vs. Beans Run to Remember. The event is a “sibling rivalry” fundraising effort, with the brother raising the least amount of money subject to a “punishment”. Most recently this punishment involved the loser walking the entire length of the 410 highway. All proceeds raised benefit the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The cost is $25. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Avenue.

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival - This is one of the oldest educational jazz festivals in Texas and features more than 25 high school and middle school jazz ensembles. This festival is free and takes place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s University Campus, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair - This free event brings together health-minded people to run, walk, and participate in a 5K that supports special needs families through The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society. The mission is to help people with chromosome 18 abnormalities overcome the obstacles they face, so they may lead happy, healthy, and productive lives. The event takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio, located at 7431 Merton Minter.

SACXS 45th Annual Show and Sale - Cactus and succulent experts offering advice and information at this annual plant-based event. Vendors with thousands of cacti, succulents, and pottery for sale will also be attending. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour and there will be silent auctions for dish garden, pottery, and related cactus and succulent items. Admission is free. The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue.

Festival De Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and also educates guests on the animals, culture, and food of Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 pm. at the San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St Mary’s Street.

King William Parade in San Antonio. (KSAT)

