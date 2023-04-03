Fiesta events for April 20: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Republic

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! San Antonio’s biggest party is back from April 20-30.

Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

The first official day of Fiesta is Thursday, April 20. You can watch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s a list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2023 on April 20:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta Fiesta - Enjoy live music, barter for Fiesta medals, lounge with your family in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shop locally made arts and crafts and taste creations from San Antonio’s culinary talents all under the shade of San Antonio’s skyline. This free event takes place from 4-10 p.m. at Travis Park, located at 301 E. Travis Street. Please note this is a change in venue from years past when the event took place at Hemisfair.

Fiesta Fiesta 2021 kickoff (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Taste of the Republic - Since 2017, Taste of the Republic has helped kick off Fiesta and celebrated the food and culture of San Antonio. Guests will be able to sample Texas-inspired cuisine from 12 well-known chefs, with wine, beer, and cocktails. A portion of the funds will help support the Fiesta Commission and the Remember the Alamo Foundation. Tickets cost $125 per person. The event takes place from 6-10 p.m. at Alamo Plaza, located at 300 Alamo Plaza.

Taste of the republic event (Giant Noise)

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to plan your Fiesta outfit.

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: