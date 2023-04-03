Fiesta events for April 21: Oyster Bake, WEBB Party, Rey Feo Crowning Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – April 21 is day two of Fiesta San Antonio. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Friday, April 21:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled “A World of Inspiration,” will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Children’s Texas History Forum - Students are taken back in time by reenactors and hostesses dressed in period clothing. Presentations of flags flown throughout San Antonio and Texas history are presented in a way that is educational and entertaining. This free event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casa Navarro Historical Site, located at 228 S. Laredo Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin Jazz and Country Western. There will be delicious food from over 30 food booths. Admission is free.

Fiesta 2021: Market Square transforms into Fiesta de Los Reyes

Fiesta WEBB Party (San Antonio AIDS Foundation)

Rey Feo Crowning Celebration - Come celebrate with Rey Feo “The People’s king!” There will be live music, great food, dancing and spirits. The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $250. This event takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 E Market Street.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists ahead of the events.

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: