Fiesta events for April 21: Oyster Bake, WEBB Party, Rey Feo Crowning Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – April 21 is day two of Fiesta San Antonio. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Friday, April 21:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled “A World of Inspiration,” will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.
- Children’s Texas History Forum - Students are taken back in time by reenactors and hostesses dressed in period clothing. Presentations of flags flown throughout San Antonio and Texas history are presented in a way that is educational and entertaining. This free event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casa Navarro Historical Site, located at 228 S. Laredo Street.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin Jazz and Country Western. There will be delicious food from over 30 food booths. Admission is free.
- Dia En La Sombrilla - Dia en la Sombrilla, formally Fiesta UTSA, has cracked over 50K cascarones since 2015. Proceeds of the event go directly to student organizations, helping them to attend conferences and tournaments while increasing their involvement experience on campus. The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Sombrilla Plaza at the main campus, located at One UTSA Circle.
- Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Woodward House, located at 1717 San Pedro Avenue. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at this historic Fiesta event, which has taken place since 1913.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre, located at 3875 N. St. Mary’s Street. The menu will include assorted gumbos, shrimp creole, etouffee, fresh crawfish, boudin, alligator and beignets. There will also be authentic New Orleans-style music like zydeco, cajun, jazz, brass bands and blues. Admission tickets are $17. Kids 10 and under are free.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake - Fiesta Oyster Bake is celebrating its 107th anniversary. This scholarship fundraising music festival features more than 50 bands and entertainment acts and attracts thousands of patrons in an effort to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Oyster Bake takes place from 5-11 p.m. at St. Mary’s University, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria. Tickets start at $20.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.
- Alamo Heights Night - The 35th Annual Alamo Heights Night will have 80-100 booths/activities with great entertainment, food, drink, games and rides. Musical entertainment will include Suede, Rick Cavender, Finding Friday, Ruben-V and others. The event takes place from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word, located at 4301 Broadway Street.
- Rey Feo Public Crowning - Enjoy an evening of free Fiesta fun for the entire family. You will be treated to the sound of mariachis, Folklorico dancers and learn more about the history of the Rey Feo tradition. Enjoy a chance to meet members of his royal court and other Fiesta royalty. This event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Main Plaza, located at 115 Main Plaza.
- Fiesta Women & Co-Ed 45th Annual Soccer Tournament - Watch women and co-ed soccer games at this free Fiesta event. There will be food and drinks for spectators. The tournament takes place from 6-10 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive.
- Webb Party - The WEBB Party is San Antonio AIDS Foundation’s most visible and important fundraising event of the year, attracting approximately 1,000 guests and raising $100,000 for the organization. Expect to be wowed with the glamorous ambiance and elevated experiences. The WEBB Party will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Espee Pavillion, located at 1174 E Commerce Street. Tickets are $100.
- Rey Feo Crowning Celebration - Come celebrate with Rey Feo “The People’s king!” There will be live music, great food, dancing and spirits. The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $250. This event takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 E Market Street.
Find more news on KSAT's Fiesta page.
