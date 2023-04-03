Fiesta events for April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 10th Street River Festival

SAN ANTONIO – April 27 is day eight of Fiesta San Antonio 2023. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Thursday, April 27:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- SACXS 45th Annual Show and Sale - Cactus and succulent experts offering advice and information at this annual plant-based event. Vendors with thousands of cacti, succulents, and pottery for sale will also be attending. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour and there will be silent auctions for dish garden, pottery, and related cactus and succulent items. Admission is free. The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue.
- Senior Fiesta - Join other seniors for a morning of mariachis, live music, stage entertainment, exhibitors, and other activities at the only Fiesta-sanctioned event just for seniors. Entertainment will include mariachis, Tejano musicians, and other local leaders and celebrities for a morning of senior fun. Senior Fiesta is free to attend and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas Mall, located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.
- St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off - At this event, you can taste some of the best ribs in San Antonio. Attendees are encouraged to wear the attire of their culture or their favorite culture. Admission, parking and rides are all free. Proceeds from CultureFest and the Rib Cook-Off provide scholarships to students. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s College, located at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.
- Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.
- Navy Day at the Alamo - Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of U.S. Navy life at this Fiesta event. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- PACfest - This family-friendly event features music, food booths, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Tickets are $15 each and are available at Palo Alto College or online. PACfest takes place from noon to 10 p.m. at Palo Alto College, located at 1400 W. Villaret Boulevard.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This free event takes place from 2-10 p.m. at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, located at 10 10th Street.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.
- CCHS Fiesta FangDango - The newest Fiesta event that is an affordable, family-friendly experience with fun for kids of all ages. Various food and beverage options will be available. Guests will enjoy live music and other entertainment that will be available for children. Admission is $15. The event will take place from 5-11 p.m. at Central Catholic High School, located at 1403 N St. Mary’s Street.
- Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden, located at 422 Pereida Street. Entertainment will include the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band, and the Beethoven Big Band. The Beethoven Männerchor and Damenchor will lead sing-a-longs of Biergarten favorites. El Rey Feo will make a stop too!
- A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the US — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita Street. Tickets are $20.
- Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student mariachis from high schools and local college mariachi programs. The Ford Mariachi Festival also highlights local kid and adult folklorico dancing groups. This free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk near 849 E. Commerce Street.
- 85th Battle of Flowers Band Festival - The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the country and offers high school bands a unique opportunity to perform together and encourage their interest in music. Students from more than 30 local high school bands will join together for this year’s festival. The theme is “Where Fiesta Reigns.” The festival, which started in 1937, will take place at Alamo Stadium. Battle of Flowers Band Festival will be streamed live starting at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and YouTube. There will be a rebroadcast of the Battle of Flowers Band Festival from 2-5 p.m. on April 29 on KSAT 12 and all of KSAT’s digital platforms. If you want to attend in person you can purchase tickets online starting at $7 each. Friendly reminder: Alamo Stadium has a clear bag policy.
- Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performances start at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s Street. Ticket prices vary from $15-45.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.
Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists before you party with a purpose.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.