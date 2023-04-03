Fiesta events for April 26: Fiesta Gartenfest, NIOSA, Cornyation

SAN ANTONIO – April 26 is day seven of Fiesta San Antonio 2023. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Wednesday, April 26:

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

First Tee Invitational - The First Tee Invitational is a great way to support First Tee as well as get to know a great community of golfers. First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. The invitational costs $600 and takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak.

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon - The Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon has several competition categories for contestants. There are both individual and group competitions. Rosette Ribbons are awarded to each participant. This official Fiesta hat event has been held for 28 years. Tickets are $80. The contest and luncheon will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Westin San Antonio North, located at 9821 Colonnade Boulevard.

Marine Day at the Alamo - Enjoy a glimpse of United States Marine Life life at this Fiesta event. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at 300 Alamo Plaza.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden, located at 422 Pereida Street. Entertainment will include the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band, and the Beethoven Big Band. The Beethoven Männerchor and Damenchor will lead sing-a-longs of Biergarten favorites. El Rey Feo will make a stop too!

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the US — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita Street. Tickets are $20.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student mariachis from high schools and local college mariachi programs. The Ford Mariachi Festival also highlights local kid and adult folklorico dancing groups. This free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk near 849 E. Commerce Street.

Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performances start at 7 p.m . and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s Street. Ticket prices vary from $15-45.

Coronation of The Queen - The Order of the Alamo honors and celebrates Texas’ heroic struggle for Independence by electing a Queen to reign over San Antonio’s Fiesta celebrations each year, and to provide for her Coronation with pomp and ceremony. Since, 1909 the membership of the Order of the Alamo has elected 104 Queens who have been crowned at the Coronation of the Queen during Fiesta week. The coronation will take place from 8-10 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, located at 224 E. Houston Street. Tickets are $35.

