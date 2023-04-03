Fiesta events for April 23: Chili Queens Cook-Off, Day in Old Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – April 23 is day four of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Find more news on KSAT's Fiesta page.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Sunday, April 23:
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin Jazz and Country Western. There will be delicious food from over 30 food booths. Admission is free.
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled “A World of Inspiration,” will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.
- Fiesta Women & Co-Ed 45th Annual Soccer Tournament - Watch women and co-ed soccer games at this free Fiesta event. There will be food and drinks for spectators. The tournament takes place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive.
- DECO Fiesta - Deco Fiesta is a free event hosted by Network for Young Artists that features music, food, arts and culture in the Deco District. Network for Young Artists alumni include Ally Brooke Hernandez, Ada Vox, Latin Grammy-nominated Isabel Marie Sanchez, Victoria Acosta, Jessica Espinoza, Sebastian De La Cruz, Rudi Gutierrez, Rayne Fernandez, Urbana Chapa, and many more. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Deco Pizzeria, located at 1815 Fredericksburg Road.
- Fiesta Olé Bazaar, Luncheon, and Style Show - Latin rhythms welcome you to Westin San Antonio North as you step into the Pan American League’s Bazaar. Reminiscent of a Mexican market, the Bazaar is filled with an irresistible collection of jewelry, artwork, clothing, and more. Tickets are $70. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westin San Antonio North, located at 9821 Colonnade Boulevard.
- Fiesta De Los Niños - Families will have an opportunity to explore what it is like to build habitats on lunar surfaces courtesy of the WEX Foundation, another nonprofit that calls Port San Antonio their home. Interactive technological activities and entertainment will be provided throughout the Tech Port Center + Arena for families to enjoy. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boeing Center at Tech Port, located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
- Champagne & Diamonds - This brunch event is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. There will be entertainment and dancing. This event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Skyroom at UIW, located at 847 E. Hildebrand Avenue.
- Fiesta de La Familia - This free, family event includes live music and Mariachis. There will be rides and games, various food booths and a live auction. Pets are welcome. Fiesta de La Familia takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, located at 700 Dewhurst Road.
- Fiesta Arts Fair - Fiesta Arts Fair is a two-day, intimate event that offers art patrons an opportunity to view and purchase contemporary and traditional arts and crafts. The fair features approximately 110-115 high-caliber selected national artists and is ranked as one of the top 50 Fine Craft & Art Festivals by Art Fair SourceBook. Admission is $20. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UTSA SW Campus, located at 300 Augusta Street.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from noon-10 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre, located at 3875 N. St. Mary’s Street. The menu will include assorted gumbos, shrimp creole, etouffee, fresh crawfish, boudin, alligator and beignets. There will also be authentic New Orleans-style music like zydeco, cajun, jazz, brass bands and blues. Admission tickets are $17. Kids 10 and under are free.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from noon-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.
- Day in Old Mexico - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican horsemanship as a way of life. This event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at San Antonio Charro Association, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Admission is $20. Children 12 and younger are free.
- Pinatas in the Barrio - This event will have live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and a crowning of the king and queen of the Barrio. Admission is free. The event takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at Guadalupe Plaza, located at 1327 Guadalupe Street.
- The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off - In this unconventional interpretation of a historical event, competitors from all over put their chili recipes to the test. Each chili must be represented by a queen — being glamorous won’t win you this competition! We are looking for outfits that redefine the word tacky... The man or woman who can get the crowd to say “wow that’s tacky!” will be given the official Whoochie award. Admission to the event is free. The cook-off takes place from 3-7 p.m. at the Bonham Exchange, located at 411 Bonham Street.
