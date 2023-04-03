Fiesta events for April 23: Chili Queens Cook-Off, Day in Old Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – April 23 is day four of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Sunday, April 23:

Fiesta Flashback: Taste of New Orleans

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from noon-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Day in Old Mexico - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican horsemanship as a way of life. This event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at San Antonio Charro Association, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Admission is $20. Children 12 and younger are free.

Pinatas in the Barrio - This event will have live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and a crowning of the king and queen of the Barrio. Admission is free. The event takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at Guadalupe Plaza, located at 1327 Guadalupe Street.

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off - In this unconventional interpretation of a historical event, competitors from all over put their chili recipes to the test. Each chili must be represented by a queen — being glamorous won’t win you this competition! We are looking for outfits that redefine the word tacky... The man or woman who can get the crowd to say “wow that’s tacky!” will be given the official Whoochie award. Admission to the event is free. The cook-off takes place from 3-7 p.m. at the Bonham Exchange, located at 411 Bonham Street.

