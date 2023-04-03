Fiesta events for April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, Fredstock Music Festival

SAN ANTONIO – April 28 is day nine of Fiesta San Antonio 2023. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here's the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Friday, April 28:

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit, titled A World of Inspiration, will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This free event takes place from 2 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, located at 10 10th Street.

SACXS 45th Annual Show and Sale - Cactus and succulent experts offering advice and information at this annual plant-based event. Vendors with thousands of cacti, succulents, and pottery for sale will also be attending. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour and there will be silent auctions for dish garden, pottery, and related cactus and succulent items. Admission is free. The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue.

Battle of Flowers Parade - This parade is the only parade in the nation produced entirely by volunteer women and affords non-profit organizations the opportunity to raise funds with over 45,000 parade seats sold by charities along the parade route each year. KSAT will broadcast the parade from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. and the parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the "SA Live" Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m. If you're attending in person, the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon.

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 40 artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk, located at 849 E. Commerce Street.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from noon to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert - Enjoy the great sounds of national, regional and local jazz artists at this year’s Annual Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert. The free, family-friendly concert takes place from 1-10 p.m. at St. Mary’s University Campus, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Fredstock Music Festival - Fredstock is an annual family-friendly music festival that brings in an array of fans to hear a variety of music styles from performing artists. Guests can walk through the sponsored booths of arts and crafts, participate in games, and sample delights from food vendors. Lawn chairs and ice chests are welcome. The free event takes place from 2-10 p.m. at the Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building at San Antonio College, located at 1819 N. Main Avenue.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden, located at 422 Pereida Street. Entertainment will include the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven German Dance Band, and the Beethoven Big Band. The Beethoven Männerchor and Damenchor will lead sing-a-longs of Biergarten favorites. El Rey Feo will make a stop too!

Fiesta Family Blues Festival - This free event from the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) will feature the Keeshea Pratt Band and Eddie and the Allnighters. SAAACAM chose to sponsor a Blues Festival to honor Ellis Griffin, a northeast SA Black landowner who played his violin and sang the blues for his family and neighbors. Admission is $45. The festival will take place at The Espee Pavillion, located at 1174 E Commerce Street.

A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the US — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita Street. Tickets are $20.

Fiesta Square and Round Dance - This event is a night of good, wholesome, family-oriented fun and good for the community. The mission is to promote fun, entertainment and exercise to any age group through Square Dancing, Round Dancing, Clogging, Contra and Line Dancing. Admission is $6. The dance takes place from 7-10 p.m. at Tri-Point YMCA, located at 3233 N. St. Mary’s Street.

