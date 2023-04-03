Fiesta events for April 25: NIOSA begins, Ford Mariachi Festival

SAN ANTONIO – April 25 is day six of Fiesta San Antonio 2023. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on Tuesday, April 25:

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: A World of Inspiration - The upcoming Fiesta exhibit titled “A World of Inspiration,” will present the international story of Fiesta. This exhibit will include Order of the Alamo robes and trains from the Witte collection on temporary loans from San Antonio families. The spectacular and sparkling gowns will span different eras and will all share designs inspired by other countries. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 20-Oct. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway Street.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. There will be delicious food from over 30 food booths. Admission is free.

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day - Fiesta Especial is a unique combination of Fiesta experiences for children, adults and families of all abilities. Activities include a Royal Court, one-day carnival, inclusion 5K and a parade. Fiesta Especial takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street. Admission is free.

Army Day at the Alamo - Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of Army life brought to you by some of the service’s premier performing groups. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at 300 Alamo Plaza.

Fiesta Tech Trek - Tech Trek is the only official tech-focused Fiesta event. Tech Trek is a great way to experience the downtown tech scene. The free event draws people within and outside the Tech community and is a great opportunity to meet new people and network. Tek Trek takes place from 5-8 p.m. at the Tech District along Houston Street.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana Street.

Betsy Smith at the Fiesta carnival in 1940. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the US — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita Street. Tickets are $20.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student mariachis from high schools and local college mariachi programs. The Ford Mariachi Festival also highlights local kid and adult folklorico dancing groups. This free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk near 849 E. Commerce Street.

Brighton Center’s Taste of the Northside - Taste of the Northside is an elevated event dedicated to limitless possibilities for kids. This year is an all-new event format where you can try foods from more than 25 local restaurants and sample endless varieties of wine and spirits. Tickets start at $300. The event takes place from 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performances start at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s Street. Ticket prices vary from $15-45.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists before you go to any of the events!

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com: