Hang out with KSAT talent at the 2023 Fiesta parade parties 🌺

It’s almost time for Fiesta 2023 and you can kick it with the KSAT talent at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Tickets are on sale now for the KSAT 12 Battle of Flowers Fiesta Party, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at 609 Avenue E. Only a limited number of tickets are left so be sure to order yours soon!

Also, a very limited number of tickets are left for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Party, which will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at 609 Avenue E.

If you decide to party with the official Fiesta station at these exclusive events you will be able to hang out with the KSAT anchors. There will also be food, drinks and great views of the parades.

Members of KSAT Insider joined us for a Fiesta party in 2022. (KSAT 12)

🎉 BONUS: You’ll have the chance to experience a live KSAT broadcast from the party location and potentially be on TV. Lights, camera, action and viva Fiesta!

If you can’t party in person you can always watch live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com.

Here’s when you can watch:

The user guide linked above has everything you need to know for Fiesta 2023 — including a day-by-day event guide for how to party with a purpose.

Fiesta Fiesta 2021 kickoff (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One of Fiesta’s most beloved events is a four-night festival known as “A Night in Old San Antonio” or NIOSA.

This year NIOSA will celebrate its 75th anniversary and a few changes are coming — there are no more wristbands and paper tickets are back!

The party will take place from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains in San Antonio’s La Villita, located at 418 La Villita Street.

Tickets for NIOSA are $20 per person. They will be $25 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.

Get more information on changes for this year in the link above.

A Night In Old San Antonio (A Night In Old San Antonio)

