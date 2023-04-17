Hang out with KSAT talent at the 2023 Fiesta parade parties 🌺

It’s almost time for Fiesta 2023 and you can kick it with the KSAT talent at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.
Tickets are on sale now for the KSAT 12 Battle of Flowers Fiesta Party, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at 609 Avenue E. Only a limited number of tickets are left so be sure to order yours soon!
Also, a very limited number of tickets are left for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Party, which will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at 609 Avenue E.
If you decide to party with the official Fiesta station at these exclusive events you will be able to hang out with the KSAT anchors. There will also be food, drinks and great views of the parades.
By the way — KSAT Insiders got access to these tickets before the general public so if you want first dibs on seats next year you can become an Insider for free.
🎉 BONUS: You’ll have the chance to experience a live KSAT broadcast from the party location and potentially be on TV. Lights, camera, action and viva Fiesta!
Fiesta Broadcast Schedule
If you can’t party in person you can always watch live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com.
Here’s when you can watch:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park, 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 8 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.
Fiesta User Guide
The user guide linked above has everything you need to know for Fiesta 2023 — including a day-by-day event guide for how to party with a purpose.
What’s new for NIOSA
One of Fiesta’s most beloved events is a four-night festival known as “A Night in Old San Antonio” or NIOSA.
This year NIOSA will celebrate its 75th anniversary and a few changes are coming — there are no more wristbands and paper tickets are back!
The party will take place from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains in San Antonio’s La Villita, located at 418 La Villita Street.
Tickets for NIOSA are $20 per person. They will be $25 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.
Get more information on changes for this year in the link above.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page.