Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting northwest of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot northwest of downtown, and officers still haven’t identified a suspect, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West Poplar, near North Frio, around 5:40 a.m., Saturday for a shooting.

SAPD said they found the man outside an abandoned building with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and a laceration on top of his head.

The shooting victim told police the unknown suspect shot him because he was in a relationship with the shooter’s ex-girlfriend.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here