Man arrested on multiple felony charges following shooting in Bexar County, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after a shooting earlier this month in Bexar County.

Tyler Neel, 31, was arrested Monday on five felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. An exact location was not provided by police.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Neel and his friend were in Neel’s car outside the friend’s home on April 6 when the friend’s ex-boyfriend approached Neel’s vehicle.

Police said the ex-boyfriend got upset when he saw Neel in the vehicle with his ex and started yelling at them. He then punched a side view mirror in anger.

That’s when Neel pulled out of the driveway, striking the rear quarter of the ex-boyfriend’s car.

The affidavit states that Neel drove halfway down the street, let the woman out of the car and then exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the ex-boyfriend.

According to police, Neel fired the gun at the victim as he stood outside his vehicle.

The victim then got into his vehicle and fled the scene as Neel continued firing his gun, striking the victim’s vehicle.

Neel is being held at Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000 for first, second and third-degree felonies, which carry possible sentences ranging from 2-99 years in prison.

Records show Neel has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2010.