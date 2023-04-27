Harris Middle School celebrates 100 year anniversary at King William Fair

SAN ANTONIO – Harris Middle School students are working together to decorate a special float for this year’s King William Fair.

The float will celebrate the schools history and its 100 year anniversary.

“Our current students 6-8th grade are building it with the theme of the story of Fiesta and how we have carried the Fiesta traditions on our campus over all of these years,” said Aimee Loredo, a math teacher at Harris Middle School. “Our float is actually going to carry some of our alumni. People that graduated as early as 1962, 1963.”

The staff on campus says there are many things that make the school extra special.

“Our kids get our math, science, reading and social studies, but they also get to be involved in the STEM program, our robotics, a bunch of extracurricular activities,” Loredo said.

The float will include different education symbols like a giant pencil, a globe and bookcase to show their love for education.

The King William Fair started back in 1968 and is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historic King William neighborhood.

More than 100 Harris Middle School students, staff and alumni will be participating at the King William Fair on Saturday.