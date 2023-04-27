Hollywood Park PD warns of ‘next generation of skimmers’ after one found at gas station

Hollywood Park police are warning residents of Bexar County to be on the lookout for credit card skimmers at area gas stations after one was recently found on a gas pump at a Valero station.

The gas station where the skimmer was found is located at 250 N Loop 1604 East in Hollywood Park.

Police said it’s unknown if the suspect behind the device was able to collect any financial information, but anyone who used pump 15 is urged to check their bank accounts and statements, just in case.

“What is unique about this device is that it’s replacing the card receptacle on the gas pump. In the past, thieves would open the actual pump case to install a device that connects to the electrical components of the pump and would collect credit card information and then would have to come back later and retrieve the device,” Chief Prichard said in a statement. “As technology progressed, thieves developed skimmers that would operate using Bluetooth technology...”

With this particular device, police said the suspect would just need to park next to the installed skimmer and download the data wirelessly.

Police said they are now seeing the “next generation of skimmers” with these new devices.

“This skimmer... is self-powered and self-contained in a single piece that replaces the credit card receptacle,” Chief Pritchard said.

“I suspect we will be dealing with more of these skimmers in and around Bexar County,” he added.

There are a few ways you can identify these devices if you have to stop at a gas pump.

Police said there may be obvious signs, such as spray paint, signs of gluing, or tool marks around the card skimmer at the pump. The security seal should not be damaged.

Installing these skimmers on gas pumps doesn’t take more than a few minutes, according to police.

“Skimmers like to use pumps that are farthest away from the store,” Chief Pritchard said.

If you see anything that looks suspicious, you’re urged to inform a store clerk or notify law enforcement and move to a different gas pump.