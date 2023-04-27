Man arrested for shooting at Northeast Side home of his girlfriend’s ex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for deadly conduct after police say he discharged a firearm toward a San Antonio residence last month on the city’s Northeast Side.

Ysidro Mesa, 28, was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges, including deadly conduct with a firearm, for allegedly firing shots at a residence on March 26 in the 5000 block of Chestnut View Drive.

The man who lives at the residence told police he saw Mesa driving a KIA SUV with a woman in the front passenger seat that the man recognized as the mother of his child.

The victim said Mesa was driving with his arm out of the window of the SUV, pointing a firearm at his home and firing the weapon, the affidavit states.

Police said bullets struck a vehicle that was parked in front of the house, one of which appears to have ricocheted and struck a window.

A bullet hole was found in the living room window and shell casings were found in front of the home, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim told police that Mesa is dating his ex-girlfriend and that Mesa had previously sent him threatening messages.

The victim told police he changed his phone number to stop the messages and that he observed Mesa and the woman driving by his home after he changed his number.

Police did not say if the victim’s child was home at the time of the shooting.

Mesa is in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $30,000 for the deadly conduct charge and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Bexar County court records show Mesa was also re-arrested on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury from an unrelated incident in 2021.